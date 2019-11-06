Children home as cops arrest alleged dial-a-dealer women

TWO women alleged to be members of a dial-a-dealer syndicate have been charged days after raids on seven properties across Sydney resulted in the arrests of four men and police seizing $600,000 worth of cocaine destined for Spring Carnival racegoers.

Police allege they have dismantled the sophisticated dial-a-dealer operation that hauled in almost 1.6kg of cocaine.

Police also seized more than $40,000, mobile phones, ammunition, firearm parts and equipment used in the supply of drugs during the raids on Monday in Bankstown, Croydon Park, Yagoona, Potts Hill and Condell Park.

Two women were arrested in relation to the dial-a-dealer syndicate raids from Monday. Picture: NSW Police

A 27-year-old woman was arrested at a unit in Fairfield and charged with participate in criminal group contribute criminal activity, take part supply prohibited drug (commercial quantity), supply prohibited drug, three counts of supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, and found on/entering/leaving drug premises. She was refused bail to appear at Fairfield Local Court today.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested at a home in Green Valley and charged with participate in criminal group contribute criminal activity, three counts of supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, supply prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug (commercial quantity), and found on/entering/leaving drug premises. She was refused bail to appear at Liverpool Local Court today.

Redfern Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Bell said since police began investigating the alleged dial-a-deal operation in September 2017, more than 180 people had been arrested within the Central Metropolitan Region.

A haul of cocaine worth $600,000 was seized. Picture: NSW Police

In May, Strike Force Northrop arrested and charged 55 people during a targeted proactive operation into the alleged dial-a-dealer syndicate operating throughout the Sydney's CBD and eastern suburbs.

"Police had targeted in the past street level drug dealers," Det Chief Insp Bell said on Monday following the initial arrests of the four men.

"Now we have identified the (alleged) principals behind it.

"Our officers have seized over half a million dollars' worth of cocaine, which we believe was due to be supplied to punters heading to racing carnival celebrations.

Four men have been charged, after $600,000 worth of cocaine seized.

"Strike Force Northrop is an ongoing investigation and our detectives have been working tirelessly this year to put an end to several 'Dial-a-Dealer' services and we are extremely satisfied with (Monday's) results.

"This syndicate was very sophisticated and was responsible for the supply and distribution of cocaine across Sydney - profiting from illegal activities and knowingly putting others' lives and livelihoods at risk.

"With the festive season approaching, we know there will be more people in the community trying to supply and purchase prohibited drugs."

According to police, dial-a-dealer operations involve someone calling a designated number and arranging to get cocaine which would then be dropped off at a specific location.

An alleged “Dial-a-Dealer” syndicate has been dismantled following an investigation by detectives from Redfern Region Enforcement Squad.

A 28-year-old Bankstown man was charged on Monday with knowingly direct activities of criminal group, take part in the commercial supply of drugs, supply drugs more than indictable quantity, two counts of found on drug premises, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, possess ammunition without holding licence, and acquire prohibited firearm.

A 29-year-old Condell Park man was charged on Monday with participate criminal group and contribute criminal activity, two counts of take part in the commercial supply of drugs, two counts of found on drug premises, supply prohibited drug more than indictable quantity, possess ammunition without holding a licence and deal with property proceeds of crime.

A 28-year-old Yagoona man was charged on Monday with knowingly direct activities of criminal group, two counts of take part in the commercial supply of drugs, and two counts of found on drug premises.

The arrests come six months after Strike Force Northrop charged 55 people believed to be involved in the Dial-a-Dealer syndicate.

A 29-year-old Potts Hills man was charged on Monday with knowingly direct activities of criminal group, take part take part in the commercial supply of drugs, and found on drug premises.

All four men appeared at Bankstown Local Court on Tuesday.

During the operation, police officers said they received information about the activities of a sophisticated organised criminal network involved in facilitating and directing the supply of prohibited drugs through this service.

The strike force was assisted on Monday by the Public Order and Riot Squad, Operation ODIN and the Dog Unit.

Both women will face court on Wednesday after being charged with multiple offences. Picture: NSW Police