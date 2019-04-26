GPS plan to tackle youth detention crisis

Children could wear GPS trackers as the government attempts to reduce overcrowding in detention

CHILDREN could wear electronic trackers as the Palaszczuk Government wrestles to solve a youth detention crisis clogging police watchhouses.

The Government has confirmed it's reviewing the use of GPS trackers as an alternative to locking up children, including those on remand.

It follows months of complaints from police and advocates that watch-houses have become mini-prisons, despite being totally unsuitable to house vulnerable children who can't be sent to Brisbane and Townsville's youth detention centres because they're full.

Child Safety Minister Di Farmer said the Government was taking the issue of youth justice very seriously as it ­considered recommendations from Bob Atkinson's Report on Youth Justice.

"That's why we released the Youth Justice Strategy at the end of last year," she said.

"We want to do things that work in youth justice. The ­evidence for electronic monitoring is under consideration, as we review Bob Atkinson's recommendations for tackling these complex issues."

A snapshot taken in February by frustrated officers revealed the Brisbane watch-house was at its capacity of 91 people (53 of them juveniles).

The Cleveland Youth Detention Centre is full.

Meanwhile, all 108 beds at the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre and 118 available beds at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre are full.

Overcrowding worsened after a February 2018 law forced the state to move all 17-year-old prisoners from adult jails to ­juvenile detention centres.

At the time, about 80 per cent of children in youth detention in Queensland were on remand, meaning they were awaiting trial or sentencing. Incoming police commissioner Katarina Carroll has nominated the issue as one she's ­focused on in her new role, ­already flagging the option of arresting fewer youths in favour of more youth conferencing, cautioning and diversion methods.

Amnesty International ­yesterday called on her to end the practice of children in watch-houses.