Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Keying car- FILE PHOTO
Keying car- FILE PHOTO Tessa Mapstone
Crime

'Childish' road rage offence lands man hefty fine

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
26th Jul 2018 6:47 AM

HE PULLED out in front of a car that then beeped its horn at him, which he took offence to before following the vehicle to a parking lot and keying it.

Saba James Nawakie's behaviour was described as childish by Magistrate Jeff Clarke during sentencing yesterday.

Nawakie, 24, had been captured on CCTV at the Northside Plaza using a key to scratch two panels of the other motorist's vehicle at 1.20pm on June 5.

The court heard Nawakie had previously been convicted for damaging school property, along with drugs and dishonesty charges.

Nawakie was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and must pay $1837.28 restitution and $400 for breaching a good behaviour order.

Related Items

northside plaza road rage rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    BLOODY SHOCKING: Fuming locals go batty

    premium_icon BLOODY SHOCKING: Fuming locals go batty

    News CONSTANT screeching, foul odours and waste droppings have turned Lindsay and Barbara Robinson's home into a living nightmare.

    Bundy rental market tightening

    Bundy rental market tightening

    Property Vacancy rate drops drop from 3.4 to 2.2 per cent

    Council adopts key policies to boost Bundy business

    premium_icon Council adopts key policies to boost Bundy business

    Politics Mayor: Openess and accountability key outcomes from positive move

    • 26th Jul 2018 8:50 AM
    BERRY TASTY: Top cafe reopens thanks to owners' sweet return

    premium_icon BERRY TASTY: Top cafe reopens thanks to owners' sweet return

    News Life in Bundy region sweetens up with reopening of Bargara Berries

    Local Partners