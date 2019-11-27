Childers will have its knickers in a knot without Dimmeys

THE closure of Dimmeys stores has Bundaberg and Childers residents snapping up the sales, but the people of Childers are concerned about the ramifications, as no other local shops sell underwear, men’s clothing or linen.

Diane Styles has been living in Childers for 33 years and said she was concerned about the lack of supplies available to the residents.

“We have one ladies’ dress shop but it is more fashionable clothes, not basics and they don’t carry large sizes and we have never had a men’s clothes shop,” Mrs Styles said.

“We have a place that sells handmade children’s clothes and one place sold tie-dye children’s clothes but again no basics.”

Mrs Styles said Dimmeys covered all bases and went up to 4XL, making it the ideal place to purchase for her husband.

“Dimmeys carries clothes for ladies, men and children as well as linens like pillows, doonas and towels, no one else carries a range like that.”

“Then dollars and sense have tea towels and bath mats but that’s it.

“We won’t even be able to buy ladies underwear there will be nowhere that sells underwear at all.”

Mrs Styles said the best option would be to travel to Bundaberg to purchase the basics but it gets harder as you get older.

“It will impact a lot of people especially the elderly because we will have to go to Bundaberg and I have to rely on a friend because there’s no transport to get there,” she said.

“There’s one bus but it is $27 and has limited times, then there’s the council bus but I hadn’t been assessed so had to call up aged care to get an assessment to get the bus.

“My husband is in aged care and can’t drive so it is difficult unless a friend calls me up and lets me know they are going to Bundaberg.”

Long-time resident Gloria Peters said not only would it affect the residents but she was also worried about the job loss.

“It is not only bad for us but it sucks for the people who work there as well,” Ms Peters said.

“We need a variety shop like Best and Less or something, but I have lived here for over 50 years and you know the likelihood is zilch.”