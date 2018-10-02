Childers wild storm aftermath: The good and bad

SNOW FIGHT: Childers locals were left puzzled at the snow-like remnants of hail that fell during the storm on Sunday.

FARMERS around Childers are assessing the damage from a severe hailstorm, but it's not all doom and gloom.

The town was covered in a thick blanket of ice after the storm on Sunday afternoon which downed trees and damaged crops.

Multiple shops were water-damaged and a local workshop had its roof torn off, which narrowly avoided hitting a neighbouring home.

The snow-like hail covering was almost 40cm deep in some areas, Childers deputy mayor Bill Trevor said.

"My lifetime living in Childers, I've never seen as much hail deposited as (Sunday),” he said.

"It was a massive amount of hail.

"The other thing that's become very apparent this morning and afternoon has been the vast damage to agricultural lands, in particular avocados and macadamias.”

Cr Trevor said blueberry, zucchini, capsicum and pumpkin ground crops had also been affected, but sugarcane farmers were celebrating "some good news”.

"The sugar industry needed some rain and apart from a little leaf damage in most of the crops there, there's been half inches of rain in lots of places which supports the existing crops and new crops just planted,” he said.

While the cost of the recovery was yet to be determined, the council is consider seeking assistance from the state government.