Childers solar farm begins to recruit workers

JOBS: Construction of a solar farm in Childers is due to start soon. JACK TRAN

RECRUITMENT has begun for a solar farm being built in Childers.

A range of positions, including "mechanically minded” trade assistants, electrical trade assistants, construction labourers and general labourers are being advertised on seek.com.au on behalf of the project developer Esco Pacific and construction firm Biosar Energy.

The $210 million, 75MW farm at Isis River will include 400,000 solar panels spread over 180ha. It will create enough energy to power 65,000 homes.

Construction is due to start shortly and is expected to take nine months.

The NewsMail previously reported that the Childers project would create between 100 and 125 jobs during construction and five to 10 over the 40-year life of the solar farm.

The project will add to Bundy's reputation as a solar capital. The Rum City has the highest percentage of homes with solar panels in the country, and the Friendly Society Private Hospital boasts Australia's largest hospital solar system.

The Childers solar farm job ads say that experience working on large-scale construction or energy projects will be highly regarded by the employers.

One of the advertisements for positions at the Childers solar farm. seek.com.au

It says successful applicants will be working 60 hours a week - or more.

They will also have to source their own accommodation.

The duties for the labourer positions include assembling solar panels on to frames; connect wiring harnesses (under supervision of a licenced electrician); and unloading trucks and storing materials in containers

Esco is also behind solar farm projects at Susan River, between Maryborough and Hervey Bay, and at Oakey.

Construction at the Susan River project began in the middle of January.

Electricity generated at Susan River and Childers will be sold into the spot market.

To apply for the roles, search "Childers Solar Farm” at seek.com.au.