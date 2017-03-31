Childers Rotary postpones auction

POSTPONE: A massive auction at Apple Tree Creek has been postponed due to wet weather.

THOSE looking forward to snagging a bargain at this weekend's Rotary auction will have to wait a little longer.

The auction scheduled to be held at the Apple Tree Creek Sports Ground tomorrow has been postponed due to the state of the site.

The auction, organised by the Rotary Club of Childers, has been rescheduled to Saturday, April 22 at the same venue.

Rotary spokesman Graham Walker said the sports ground had been inundated during the wild weather and would take some time to dry out.

"We have an absolutely cracker-jack line up of goods which will now be carried over to the new date,” Mr Walker said.

"Household items, antiques, tools and equipment, tractors, cars and boats will all be offered on the day.

"The club is still willing to take listings from vendors but is seeking community support for the event which will be a major fund raiser for Childers Rotary.”

Anyone wanting information about listings or attending the auction can phone 0474 298 058.