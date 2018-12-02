Childers preserves its historical streetscape

HERITAGE: The Childers Chamber of Commerce will engage heritage consultants to develop a progress strategy.

CHILDERS traders and main street property owners are rallying behind an initiative to deliver ongoing preservation of the town's unique heritage streetscape.

The town's chamber of commerce received a grant of $19,500 to engage heritage consultants to assess the main street buildings, develop a heritage strategy and a set of recommendations.

Divisional representative Bill Trevor said the tree-lined main street of Childers, framed by graceful early 1900's buildings, was an eye-catching attraction and immediately appealing to visitors.

"There is no doubt this charm is linked to the current and future prosperity,” Cr Trevor said.

"Protecting the heritage look and feel of the town is an essential pathway to preserving this wonderful regional asset.”

Childers chamber president Wayne Say said the grant had allowed it to engage consultants to undertake the scope of works which will deliver a strategic approach to future preservation initiatives.

"There are around 20 heritage-listed buildings in the main street project area with several others outside Churchill St,” Mr Say said.

The assessment company will develop a plan for the chamber which will also include training programs to help owners understand what support is available to them regarding their heritage-listed buildings.

Mr Say said a signage and street frontage policy would also be developed to assist with colour schemes and street furniture.