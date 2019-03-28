Childers pool upgrade set to start

WORKS CARRIED OUT: The Childers pool will be getting a freshen up.

WORKS CARRIED OUT: The Childers pool will be getting a freshen up. Zach Hogg BUN300114CHI2

CHILDERS pool-goers met to discuss planned upgrade works for the popular venue last night.

The upgrade to the Isis Memorial Swimming Pool is set to convert the facility into a heated and covered pool, something residents have long called for.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the works would see solar power incorporated to run the pool's electrical components.

Cr Dempsey said this would assist with future running expenses.

Meanwhile, a shade structure would provide an ongoing sun-safe element for users.

Works are due to be undertaken during the winter close-down period, which this year runs from April 21 to September 20.