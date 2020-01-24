Childers pool upgrade gives access to everybody

Mayor Jack Dempsey joins the community for a swim in the new heated Isis War Memorial Swimming Pool in Childers.

Mayor Jack Dempsey joins the community for a swim in the new heated Isis War Memorial Swimming Pool in Childers.

AFTER a $1.7 million upgrade to the Isis War Memorial Swimming Pool in Childers, the community now has access to a year-round heated pool.

The upgraded pool also has a roof covered with solar panels, allowing for year-round, cost-effective heating.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said an important part of the pool was allowing patients with “physical ailments to undertake low-resistance rehabilitation and year-round hydrotherapy”.

Trish Hoffmann, a carer for the Integrated Disability Support Services, said she had already seen the benefits the pool had on her client, Brock. “It benefits his health a lot and allows him to exercise, seeing as he is completely in a wheelchair,” Ms Hoffmann said.

Brock’s family had been asking for a hoist for years and said it was great to be finally be given the option.

But Ms Hoffmann said there were still so many aspects of the community that weren’t accessible for Brock, such as the change rooms of the pool.

“It is so good to have a hoist to get him in the pool, I can’t get him out of the chair without it,” she said.

“But everywhere we go we need a hoist.”

Ms Hoffmann said activities like the pool were important to help give Brock a normal life.

“It has given people an activity to improve their daily living, which is what we focus on and our job as a carer, that’s what we do.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the upgraded pool had already gained popularity in the summer and was a testament to the people involved.

Bundaberg Regional Council contributed $1.3 million, the Australian Government $300,000 and Bendigo Bank $100,000.