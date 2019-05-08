Menu
PLAYING TIME: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt with Jess Bargenquast, Josh Bargenquast, 3, and Holly Finkel, 3, in Childers. Contributed
Childers kids to get new $50,000 playground

8th May 2019 5:52 PM
FAMILIES in Childers will benefit from a new playground aimed at children under 8 to be built at Crescent St.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt today announced $50,000 to deliver a new playground, giving residents and visitors plenty of reasons to smile.

Mr Pitt said the playground was an important project for the Childers community, and in particular young families in the area.

"This playground will cater for younger children - 8 and under - and their families, so they can get outside, socialise and be active in the community,” he said.

"The need for a playground for younger children was raised with me by local divisional councillor Bill Trevor and I'm pleased to be working with the Bundaberg Regional Council to see this project come to fruition.”

