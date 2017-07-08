Child kidnapping case goes to trial

EDEN Kane, accused of kidnapping a three-year-old girl in Childers, wanted police to shoot him when he was first detained, a court has heard.

Kane told one senior police officer that the devil made him to do it.

And on the night of his arrest for damaging a police car, Kane smeared faeces on the wall of his cell at a police watch-house.

Kane, 48, was ordered to stand trial in the Bundaberg District Court on charges of child kidnapping and unlawfully detaining the child after a committal hearing before Bundaberg magistrate Belinda Merrin.

Kane is charged with entering a dwelling at Childers at night with intent on April 10, 2014, unlawfully taking a child, and unlawfully detaining the child at a property on Rainbows Road, South Isis, between April 9, and April 12, 2014.

COMMITTED TO TRIAL: Eden James Kane, 48, has been ordered to stand trial in Bundaberg District Court charged with child abduction. Ross Irby BUN050717COURT3

Seven witnesses were cross-examined by defence barrister John Allen.

The court heard details about Kane's bizarre behaviour in the weeks around the time the three-year-old was found to be missing from her Ridgeway St home.

One neighbour reported seeing him dancing naked at night beside a fire that later spread.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess tendered 80 witness statements and documents, including photos of Childers Showground, an alleged crime scene at a Rainbows Rd property and Kane's car.

CONSTABLE JACOB LECHOWSKI

Constable Jacob Lechowski said he saw the accused about 12.20am on April 15, 2014, on the Bruce Hwy.

He said Kane was detained for the purpose of a search because of his vicinity to a tennis club following a report of a break-in and bags he was carrying. He recorded their conversation.

Cnst Lechowski agreed with Mr Allen that a fellow officer, Senior Constable Danita Hedberg, told him Kane was wanted for questioning in relation to a child abduction.

He said a can of coke, a tomato sauce bottle and rocks were found in Kane's jacket pockets.

Kane turned violent when put in the rear of the police car and, bare footed, began kicking the rear windows.

"The driver's side passenger window shattered from the kicks," Cnst Lechowski said.

He said he tried to calm Kane but did not detect any smell of alcohol or signs that he had taken drugs.

SEARCH: Police and SES volunteers in Childers to search for the girl. contributed

"I do recall Mr Kane a couple of times asked me to shoot him, words to that effect, that it was the only way you're going to stop me," Cnst Lechowski said.

"Do you recall him saying he had supernatural powers?" Mr Allen asked.

"Yes," he said.

"Was he claiming to be God or the devil?" Mr Allen asked.

"I don't recall," he said.

Cnst Lechowski said Kane took off his jacket and had "taken up a fighting stance".

The officer did not recall if Kane spoke to him about the different ways that Kane could kill him, or had spoken about Bruce Lee, God or Buddha that night.

But Cnst Lechowski agreed with Mr Allen that a lot of what Kane said had not made sense.

SENIOR CONSTABLE DANITA HEDBERG

In her evidence, Senior Constable Danita Hedberg said Kane's behaviour was very erratic but she could not say whether this was from drugs.

"There was a lot of conversation about the moon, stars," she said.

"I recall a photo tucked into his pants ... think he said it's his daughter. He maybe said she's deceased.

"There was a lot of sexual content.

"Yes, he was saying he would take me into the bushes, perhaps rape me; a lot of sexual comments."

In answering Mr Allen, Snr Cnst Hedberg said she did not remember Kane talking about police killing him, or how he would kill cops.

She said she had kept quiet because of his sexual comments to her and what stuck in her head was his sexual talk and about the moon and stars.

"Did he claim he could make the sky fall down ... satellites in the sky?" asked Mr Allen.

"Possible but I can't say. It was over three years ago," she said.

Snr Cnst Hedberg said Kane's car was found 150m away up the highway and it had been packed with property to the roof, and only room inside for a driver.

DETECTIVE ADAM QUEMARD

Maryborough CIB Detective Senior Constable Adam Quemard said he saw Kane inside a violent detention cell with padded walls the morning of April 15, 2014.

"He was naked when I spoke to him. I don't know why," he said during cross examination.

"I saw faeces on the wall. I did not see him writing (using faeces)."

Det Snr Cnst Quemard said he did ask Kane if he had been to Childers or knew the family of the abducted child.

"He seemed angry, agitated," he said.

"I think he made remarks about being in hell ... if I wanted to speak to an angel or God.

"He made a lot of religious remarks.

"I took photos of the things he smeared on wall, evidence of cell damage."

"Do you recall him saying it was the key to the universe?" asked Mr Allen.

"No," he said.

Det Snr Cnst Quemard said Kane was charged with causing damage to the watch-house cell.

DETECTIVE JON MURRAY

"Articulate, seemed educated," Bundaberg CIB Detective Senior Constable Jon Murray said of Kane, who he drove to Bundaberg from Maryborough.

He digitally recorded the conversation.

"After he spoke about taking the child he said it was the devil's direction," Det Snr Cnst Murray said.

"Did he use the word 'devil'?" Mr Allen asked.

"Yes he did," Det Snr Cnst Murray said.

"That he'd been given forgiveness. That's when he talked about the child, God had forgiven him."

"Did he say his reason for taking the child?" queried Mr Allen.

"Not specifically, generally.

"He said she wasn't being looked after properly."

"Then the devil's influence?" queried Mr Allen.

"I believe so," he said.

Det Snr Cnst Murray said he recalled Kane talked about the movie The Fast and The Furious.

ABDUCTION: Police investigate the house where the girl was abducted from. Zach Hogg BUN110414CHL1

NEIGHBOUR BRENT TAYLOR

Mr Taylor lives on Rainbows Rd at Childers and Kane was his neighbour.

He told the court Kane's quiet behaviour changed in the months before the alleged offence.

"It's big news when a child goes missing in Childers?" asked Mr Allen.

"Yes," Mr Taylor said.

"A few fires, various things.

"One night Eden was lighting fires in his back yard pretty close to my boundary.

"He was dancing around a fire. Jumping about. Yes, nude. About midnight.

"I said 'Eden, put your pants on. You can't jump around nude.'

"He pulled his footy shorts up and says it was under control.

"(It was) very early 2014. We were under extreme fire conditions, a tinder box, and the place did go up the next day.

"It spread ... that one nearly burned my home down."

WITNESS: Eden Kane's neighbour Brent Taylor outside court.

Mr Taylor said Kane was a very quiet man, "a pleasant neighbour", but became noticeably more sociable and was seen in town more.

At a charity bike ride event Kane had been very talkative, "jumping around" and was with a man "in a pork pie hat".

He described Kane's behaviour then as "scattered, very up".

Mr Taylor said the next day he saw Kane beside a Falcon ute on a hill after it ran out fuel and saw "pretty wild sort of behaviour ... couldn't stand still ... like puppets on a string".

What he noticed was the black pupils of his eyes.

He again saw "the pork pie hat man" in Kane's canary yellow Nissan Pulsar and in town.

"Never seen him since. His disappeared as quick as. It all sort of blew up, I guess," Mr Taylor said.

The neighbour also described how Kane's house lights would stay on all night and he assumed Kane slept all day.

FAMILY FRIEND

A FRIEND of accused child kidnapper Eden Kane says prescribed medication for depression may be to blame for his strange behaviour.

In evidence when cross-examined by defence barrister John Allen, the woman told a Bundaberg Magistrates Court hearing how she spoke to Kane's doctor in Childers "about his bizarre behaviour" around Christmas 2013.

The woman, who the NewsMail has chosen to not name, said she went to the doctor after noticing Kane's eyes when he was helping her one day.

"I said to him look at your eyes. His pupils were just black," she said.

"He went off his brain (and said) 'don't say anything about my eyes'.

"They were mad-looking eyes."

"I went and asked her (the GP) for help," the woman said.

"His doctor was treating him with medication he shouldn't be on.

"I told her if you don't do anything to help him he will hurt himself or someone else."

The woman said her son contacted the pharmaceutical company and told of Kane's behaviour.

INVESTIGATION: Police in Childers on day two of the search. Melinda Bradford

"They (the company) were to ring his doctor and get him off Zoloft," she said.

"You can't have Zoloft with bipolar plus other anti-depressants he was taking.

"We tried to get him help."

"You were concerned that instead of helping, his medication was causing him mental health problems," queried Mr Allen.

"Yes," she said

"We thought something was wrong with him. We wanted him assessed."

The woman said that when he was arrested by police she told them to this time have him assessed instead of chucking him in jail.

She said his behaviour had been "pretty crazy activity". And at times it had her in fits of laughter by his talking to the birds or saying "really stupid things".

"No definitely not normal, funny though" she said.