REMEMBRANCE: Jenny Gilbertson works with the community to make their arts and crafts dreams come to life. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Childers Festival: perfect weather draws epic crowds

31st Jul 2018 5:00 AM
THE Childers Festival comes to life every year bigger and better than the last, and the weekend's crowds did not disappoint.

Cultural services portfolio councillor Judy Peters said the festival was yet another outstanding success.

"Over 40,000 people turned up and immersed themselves in delicious food and cultural cuisine, an array of diverse musical entertainment from opera, reggae, country, urban rock and more, in the lead up and over the weekend,” Cr Peters said. "This year there was plenty of new attractions that drew in first-time visitors, including the World War I theme in Ashby Lane.” Bundaberg regional council community arts officer Jenny Gilbertson had been working on the design elements for the past three months and said this year's theme was important for the Childers community.

"Childers had so many returned servicemen, or non-returned servicemen in the first world war, we decided that we'd like to have a field of poppies,” Ms Gilbertson said.

"It's a really big part of Childers' heritage. For a small town, they had a huge percentage of the population that went away to war and many of them didn't come back again.

"We cut out the number 100 from artificial grass to help the poppies stand out, and the emergency services cadets have been out here since early this morning hammering in steaks.”

Over 400 food and market stalls attended.

