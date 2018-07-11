Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Childers Festival
Childers Festival Contributed
Whats On

Childers festival a cultural stage

by Katie Hall
11th Jul 2018 4:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Childers Festival is coming to town in the last weekend of July.

A delicious array of multicultural cuisine and entertaining worldwide performers will be taking the centre stage of the festival.

Festival goers will be able to enjoy traditional Indian music, reggae, rock and roll, jazz, magician performances and more in this colourful, action packed annual event.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Bundaberg Regional Council Community and Cultural Services spokeswoman Judy Peters said entertainment will be showcased across two fun-filled days and features a jam-packed schedule for the whole family to enjoy.

"There will be circus acts, dragon dancing, a pub rock choir and much more to keep you entertained,” Cr Peters said.

"As well as performers from around the world, we will also have some great local entertainers providing their own creative sounds across the weekend.

"It really is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate different cultures, to get together with family and friends and to enjoy a great time out in the community.”

The festival kicks off at 2 pm on Saturday, 28 July with a string of quality acts performing from 2pm to 10pm on stage one.

Celebrations continue with festival day on Sunday, 29 July from 9 am with five stages of non-stop multicultural entertainment, roving performers and more.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Bundy gunman wearing yellow onesie holds up servo

    VIDEO: Bundy gunman wearing yellow onesie holds up servo

    News WATCH: The armed robber who held up a Bundaberg servo this morning was wearing a children's cartoon character onesie.

    Futile four-year search for doctor for clinic

    premium_icon Futile four-year search for doctor for clinic

    Health Practice owner searches for GP since 2014

    Toxic masculinity: why country boys are so angry

    Toxic masculinity: why country boys are so angry

    News Teenage boys living in the country believe they must be aggressive

    Local Partners