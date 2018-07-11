Childers festival a cultural stage

THE Childers Festival is coming to town in the last weekend of July.

A delicious array of multicultural cuisine and entertaining worldwide performers will be taking the centre stage of the festival.

Festival goers will be able to enjoy traditional Indian music, reggae, rock and roll, jazz, magician performances and more in this colourful, action packed annual event.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Bundaberg Regional Council Community and Cultural Services spokeswoman Judy Peters said entertainment will be showcased across two fun-filled days and features a jam-packed schedule for the whole family to enjoy.

"There will be circus acts, dragon dancing, a pub rock choir and much more to keep you entertained,” Cr Peters said.

"As well as performers from around the world, we will also have some great local entertainers providing their own creative sounds across the weekend.

"It really is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate different cultures, to get together with family and friends and to enjoy a great time out in the community.”

The festival kicks off at 2 pm on Saturday, 28 July with a string of quality acts performing from 2pm to 10pm on stage one.

Celebrations continue with festival day on Sunday, 29 July from 9 am with five stages of non-stop multicultural entertainment, roving performers and more.