Childers farmers begin clean-up after storm

NORTH Isis farmer Kevin Black is just one of the many growers in Childers to feel the after-effects of Sunday's damaging storm.

Vicious winds and hail ripped bark from his young, organic avocado trees, and pummelled hail netting used to protect his blueberry crops.

With the full scale of the damage yet to be assessed by Mr Black and other farmers, they are now left with the task of cleaning up, and salvaging what remains of their crops to get back on their feet.

Despite these imminent challenges, Mr Black said he won't give up on trying to recover his crops.

"(There is) damage mainly on the netting and wires and a fair bit of soil erosion in places, not too bad overall - but the avocados got hit pretty hard,” Mr Black said.

"Hail ripped the bark off and cut a lot of branches ... it will put me back another 12 months.

"There will be a lot of work to repair the netting, painting the avocado trees so they don't get sunburnt on the fresh bark, and trimming crops hoping they'll shoot back.

"We're never going to give up hope ... we've put so much money into it, so it is worth it.”

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers chairman Alan Mahoney said damages were visible but not "wide spread”.

"The damage is varied from crop to crop ... it's hard to put a time frame on recovery because those commodities will all take different times to recover,” Mr Mahoney said.

BFVG are in the process of compiling damage assessment reports to take to the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

"We've already been in talks with DAF and trying to get assessments since yesterday (Monday),” he said.

"Council has also been very proactive.

"It's not a disaster declaration as yet, but we need to hear from as many growers as possible to relay that message to the government.”

Farmers experiencing damage from the storm are urged to contact BFVG.