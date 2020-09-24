Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A childcare centre is facing several charges after a string of alleged offences, including taking kids outside premises without parent’s written authorisation.
A childcare centre is facing several charges after a string of alleged offences, including taking kids outside premises without parent’s written authorisation.
Crime

Childcare centre allegedly exposed child to harm

by Kara Sonter
24th Sep 2020 2:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A childcare centre is facing several charges after a string of alleged offences related to excursions near Caboolture.

A Guppy's Early Learning Centre is accused of failing to ensure a risk assessment was properly carried out before an excursion on or about May 21, 2019.

The childcare company is also accused of failing to ensure a child is not taken outside the premises on an excursion without written authorisation, failing to adequately supervise children and failing to protect children from harm of a hazard likely to cause injury on November 12, 2019.

The matters were brought before Caboolture Magistrates Court by Queensland Education yesterday and adjourned until October 28.

Originally published as Childcare centre in court after allegedly exposing child to harm

childcare court guppys early learning centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'How are you going to let me die?': Emotions high at meeting

        Premium Content 'How are you going to let me die?': Emotions high at meeting

        News Voluntary assisted dying advocate reveals devastating diagnosis in tense exchange of words with MP at Dying with Dignity meeting.

        Dying to know: Voters urged to seek answers before election

        Premium Content Dying to know: Voters urged to seek answers before election

        News Here’s where the three Bundaberg candidates currently stand on voluntary assisted...

        LONG LIST: Names of the 78 set to appear in court today

        Premium Content LONG LIST: Names of the 78 set to appear in court today

        News 78 people have been listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court

        Burnett man to face court on child abuse material charges

        Premium Content Burnett man to face court on child abuse material charges

        Crime John Joseph Beltrame accused of having child exploitation material