Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Child winched to safety from Fraser Island
News

WATCH: Child, 8, winched in Fraser Island rescue

Jessica Lamb
by
14th Jan 2019 12:04 PM

TWO people have been rescued by a rescue chopper after snorkelling accidents in the Wide Bay region across the weekend.

An eight-year-old girl was winched to safety after she suffered a back injury diving into shallow water off the beach at Fraser Island yesterday.

Bundaberg's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter responded to the incident just after 2pm at a lake on a remote part of the island not easily accessible by road.

A flight paramedic was winched down to the scene first and then the chopper landed nearby at Eurong while the patient was assessed.

The crew then flew back and winched the little girl and paramedic back up to the chopper before flying the patient and her father to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said the girl was in hospital several hours for treatment, tests and observations and was discharged Sunday night.

The injury has prompted a warning from RACQ LifeFlight Rescue pilot Peter Marris.

"People often run down steep sand dunes and dive, or jump into water," he said.

"Accidents will always happen but everyone should always be cautious.

"Think about what you're going to do before you do it."

The previous evening on Saturday a woman in her 70s was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after she fell unconscious while snorkelling at Lady Elliot Island.

 

On Saturday night a woman in her 70s was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after she fell unconscious while snorkelling at Lady Elliot Island.
On Saturday night a woman in her 70s was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after she fell unconscious while snorkelling at Lady Elliot Island. Lifeflight Media

It's believed the patient had swallowed sea water before becoming ill.

She was in a stable condition at the time of the airlift.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bargara's mystery 'jelly buttons' identified by professor

    premium_icon Bargara's mystery 'jelly buttons' identified by professor

    Environment SOME have called them gems, some have called them blobs and some have called them jelly buttons.

    • 14th Jan 2019 12:42 PM
    Dutton slams migrant plan: 'All hype'

    premium_icon Dutton slams migrant plan: 'All hype'

    Politics Thousands of migrants could be sent to regions under new plan

    BETTY'S VIEW: Men need a quiet space, women too

    premium_icon BETTY'S VIEW: Men need a quiet space, women too

    Opinion 'When I was young, it was a time of respect for ladies.'

    Grandma left trapped under bike after hit and run

    premium_icon Grandma left trapped under bike after hit and run

    News 66-year-old woman left on road after hit and run

    Local Partners