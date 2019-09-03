Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Child suffers serious injuries in multi-vehicle crash

by Nicole Pierre
3rd Sep 2019 5:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHILD has suffered serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Brisbane's north this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to four patients after a multi-vehicle accident involving two cars and motorcycle on Webster Road in Stafford at 3.25pm Tuesday.

A young girl suffered serious abdominal and wrist injuries and was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital.

A woman in her mid-30s was treated for abdominal pain and lower leg injuries, while a female in her 60s suffered shoulder and leg injuries.

The motorcyclist, a female in her 20s, was left with injuries to her arm.

All adult patients were taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

brisbane crash

Top Stories

    Couple accused of shopping spree with stolen cashless card

    premium_icon Couple accused of shopping spree with stolen cashless card

    News A SOUTH Bundaberg couple is accused of stealing a Cashless Debit Card to use for shopping.

    Afternoon delight: Pythons caught in passionate embrace

    premium_icon Afternoon delight: Pythons caught in passionate embrace

    News A PAIR of passionate pythons were caught in the act on Monday by an Innes Park...

    REVEALED: Massive project to come for iconic whale building

    premium_icon REVEALED: Massive project to come for iconic whale building

    Business Could this be the biggest project in the CBD in 50 years?

    Brutal attack: Man strikes after comment about female friend

    premium_icon Brutal attack: Man strikes after comment about female friend

    News The court heard Batkines was in the company of a female friend