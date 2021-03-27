Menu
Child suffers serious burns at Gold Coast home

by Brianna Morris-Grant
27th Mar 2021 10:25 AM
A CHILD has suffered serious burns after an incident with a fire pit at a Tallebudgera home on Friday night.

Paramedics were called to the private residence at 6.30pm after reports a primary school aged boy had been injured.

The boy was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition with burns to the face, arms and legs.

Members of the High Acuity Response Unit were also on board.

Emergency services were also called to a two vehicle crash on City Centre Drive in Upper Coomera at 7.27pm, where two patients were taken to GCUH in stable condition.

Shortly after a man was taken to GCUH for observation after a single vehicle crash on Brighton Parade, Southport just after 8pm

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

Originally published as Child suffers serious burns at Gold Coast home

