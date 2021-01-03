Menu
A child has been hit by a car this afternoon in the North Coast
Child in serious condition after being hit by a car

Jessica Lamb
3rd Jan 2021 5:53 PM | Updated: 6:06 PM
A YOUNG girl has been flown to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by a car in Evans Head.

Emergency services were called to Elm St about 4.30pm today.

The seven-year-old was treated at the scene for head injuries before being airlifted to Brisbane Children's Hospital in a serious condition.

The driver, a woman in her 30s, was uninjured and taken to Lismore Base Hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

A crime scene has been established and police are investigating the circumstances around the crash.  

More to come.

