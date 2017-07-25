25°
Child safety officers join cops on the front line

Jessica Marszalek | 25th Jul 2017 6:06 AM

CHILD safety officers will turn up with police to probe claims of child sexual abuse, physical abuse and family violence under a new model to hasten protection investigations.

The new strike teams, formed from lessons learned from the tragic child death cases that have rocked the state, will operate under a year-long trial before being rolled out across Queensland.

Ten officers will initially be given specialist training to work alongside police from the Gold Coast, Townsville and Toowoomba regions. It follows repeated findings that authorities must improve their information sharing to save lives.

They will be rostered night and day and be called in by police on cases in which an allegation has been made of harm against a child by an adult in the household.

Read more at the Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia

Mosquitoes buzzy infecting Bundaberg locals with diseases

Mosquitoes buzzy infecting Bundaberg locals with diseases

Cover-up your skin warning as mozzies infect residents with malaria, Barmah Forest virus, dengue fever and Ross River virus

New fudge shop opens its doors in Bundy

GET FUDGED: Brenda Roberts with a selection of her fudge products for sale at her new premises in Targo Street.

Flavours range from quirky to classic

Storm safety a highlight for Bundy business owner

OUT ON A LIMB: Craig Bek and the team at Bundy and Bargara Tree Service are on call 24hrs a day to lend a hand.

Storm season proves busy

Funds to save fauna

Very large echidna in my back yard Habana

Thousands granted to Isis Landcare Group

Meet the Bundy servo making life easier for the community

SERVO'S exclusive driveway service for the members of the Bundaberg community is winner with locals.

Call for blood and plasma donations in Bundaberg

SLEEVES UP: Martin Kelly reassures Rachael Middleton as she gives blood as part of the Red Cross Blood donation drive. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

Roll up your sleeves

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Ten things to do in Bundy this weekend

DAZZLING DISPLAY: Fireworks will light up the sky at Bargara tomorrow night from 7pm.

Fireworks spectacular, raft race, sewing bee and more

Film boss marvels at Sunshine State

Thor: Ragnarok success may mean more Marvel movies for Queensland.

ABC's Q&A: Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote?

Opposition Health Minister Catherine King on the Q & A panel, left, and right, Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg.

But there was one thing the students weren't discussing.

Wilkinson back on air after ‘holiday hell’

Lisa Wilkinson returns to air, cast in hand.

Lisa Wilkinson still feels "a bit ordinary" after holiday from hell

Northern Rivers truckie takes on Ninja Warrior Grand Final

RIGHT AT HOME: Tom Hazell in his backyard ninja set-up.

Truckie one of 21 ninjas in Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

Police sniffer dogs busy at Splendour

Police sniffer dogs at the Splendour in the Grass festival.

Festival upholds its zero tolerance stance against drugs

Diana Chan crowned MasterChef's 2017 winner

MasterChef Australia's 2017 winner Diana Chan. Supplied by Channel 10.

MELBOURNE accountant comes out on top after eight-hour showdown.

Mini ninjas get into training

Gary Nowlan, 12, of Gawler East trains in X-Park at Bounce.

Kids as young as 12 are already dreaming of becoming Ninja Warriors

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare