Police and Ambulance personnel were called out to a Walkervale address.

PARAMEDICS rushed to the scene of a Bundaberg home yesterday afternoon after reports a child was run over in a driveway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a three-year-old girl was hit by a car at a Walkervale address at about 5pm.

One paramedic crew and a critical care paramedic rushed to the scene.

The girl was transported to Bundaberg Hospital suffering minor injuries.