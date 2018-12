Paramedics were attending to the child. (File picture)

A CHILD has been pulled unconscious from the water at Cairns this afternoon.

Queensland ambulance were called to the waterfront at Pier Point Rd about 3.50pm to attend to the child, whose, age and gender have not yet been disclosed.

A critical care paramedic was also on the scene.

The child was being transported to Cairns Hospital in a critical condition.