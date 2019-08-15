Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Child porn payments were for ‘charity’

by Pete Martinelli
15th Aug 2019 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOSSMAN man who paid a Filipino woman for child pornography had told federal police that the money was going to charity.

Andrew James Calvert pleaded guilty in Cairns District Court to possessing and downloading child exploitation material.

The court heard that over 12 days in June last year he contacted a woman in the Philippines and paid her to take pornographic photos of her niece, 12.

"He contacted her for images of 'the young one' in exchange for payment," federal prosecutor Megan Howard said.

"He gave her directions about the poses he wanted her to be in; he would not provide payment if she did not comply."

Ms Howard told the court Calvert initially denied he had paid for child pornography.

"He tried to separate himself, saying he regularly transferred money to the Philippines to assist with farming," she said.

"Then he said he was regularly drinking and did not know what he did when he was drunk."

The court heard the woman told Calvert she would use the money to buy medicine.

"It is apparent from the conversations that the woman was unwell," Ms Howard said.

James Sheridan, defending, said his client had been "deeply embarrassed" by the arrest.

Judge Julie Dick, SC, sentenced Calvert to nine months in jail, suspended for two years.

"He actively caused this offence, he wasn't just looking at images that were available," Judge Dick said.

More Stories

Show More
charity child pornography court crime editors picks

Top Stories

    Council CEO fears state will clamp down on borrowing

    premium_icon Council CEO fears state will clamp down on borrowing

    Council News BUNDABERG Regional Council's CEO is concerned the Queensland Treasury Corporation may restrict its lending.

    Mum's concern over threats and sexting at Bundy school

    premium_icon Mum's concern over threats and sexting at Bundy school

    Parenting Lack of mental health support services

    $120M project: Appeal dropped against 344-home Bundy project

    premium_icon $120M project: Appeal dropped against 344-home Bundy project

    News An appeal against the Bargara Waters development has been dropped

    Local GP's plan for new skin cancer clinic

    premium_icon Local GP's plan for new skin cancer clinic

    Health The proposal includes three consultation and procedure suites