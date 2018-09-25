Menu
Peter James Brown, 38, of Mackay has been charged with possessing child exploitation material.
Crime

Child porn accused granted bail, banned from the internet

Luke Mortimer
by
25th Sep 2018 5:30 AM
A MACKAY man accused of possessing a sizeable quantity of child pornography on his computer has been released from prison on conditional bail.

Peter James Brown, 38, was arrested in July after police raided his home, Mackay Magistrates Court was told.

Mackay police have alleged officers uncovered several hard drives containing child exploitation material.

Brown has been charged with one count of possessing child exploitation material, which has been dated to June 11.

The accused has not entered a plea.

On Friday, Brown faced the court once more via videolink from prison, alongside his solicitor Peter Clark, of Strutynski Law.

Mr Clark told Magistrate Scott Luxton the prosecution had consented to Brown's release under a new bail application.

Brown was refused bail in early August, after Magistrate Damien Dwyer deemed him at risk of committing offences on bail.

"Your honour, we were listed this morning so that a bail application could be prosecuted by the defendant," Mr Clark said. "I'm pleased to inform the court that prosecutions consent to that application, subject to some conditions.

Prosecutor Sheena Hayes confirmed that was indeed the case.

"A significant adjournment is required. At this stage, the (provision of the) full brief of evidence has been extended to January 25, 2019.

" Given that it is such a significant adjournment and Mr Brown is on remand it would be appropriate to, at this stage, consent to bail being granted on very strict conditions."

Ms Hayes outlined the conditions Brown must abide by to avoid being returned to prison while he waits for his case to be heard.

Brown must reside at an address at Charters Towers and report to Charters Towers Police Station three times a week.

The third "most stringent condition" was there was "to be no access whatsoever to the internet", Ms Hayes told the court.

"Just to make it abundantly clear, that is every single internet (capable) device, including for something the defendant may determine is a legal use of the internet, including reporting to a service ... he can do it by telephone," she said. "It's complete blanket ban of any use whatsoever of the internet."

Mr Luxton granted Brown bail and adjourned the case to February 9.

