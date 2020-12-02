Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Stephen Leach leaves court on bail.
Stephen Leach leaves court on bail.
Crime

Child molester bailed to live at Sunshine Coast caravan park

Felicity Ripper
2nd Dec 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 1:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A molester has been given bail to a caravan park while he awaits sentencing for touching a child more than once.

Stephen Leach, 65, walked from Maroochydore District Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault and one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child.

The court heard the offences occurred between 2014 and 2015.

Child molester's 'very last' chance to walk free

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said Leach was not living at his bail address when police conducted a routine check.

He argued Leach could begin serving his sentence now and asked that he be required to report to police if he was granted bail.

The court heard Leach had moved to a caravan park in the Sunshine Coast's north.

He was granted bail with the condition he report to police every Tuesday.

Leach is due to be sentenced in late January.

child molester court crime editors picks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier calls for Fraser Island fire investigation

        Premium Content Premier calls for Fraser Island fire investigation

        Breaking ‘All aspects of preparedness and response’ to be examined

        IN THE DETAIL: Six design features proposed for new hospital

        Premium Content IN THE DETAIL: Six design features proposed for new hospital

        News How you can have your say in the community consultation for the Bundaberg Hospital...

        STATE BUDGET: MPs, Mayor react to funding allocations

        Premium Content STATE BUDGET: MPs, Mayor react to funding allocations

        News The hits and misses according to local MPs and the Mayor.

        Murder conviction quashed for man accused of sword slaying

        Premium Content Murder conviction quashed for man accused of sword slaying

        Crime Retrial for murder of Central Queensland father Gary Ryan