Child one of nine injured in crash

UPDATE: Police are investigating a serious two-vehicle traffic crash that occurred at Wamuran last night.

Initial investigations indicate about 8.10pm, a vehicle heading east on the D'Aguilar Highway collided with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.

Nine occupants from the two vehicles consisting of three children and six adults were transported to the Lady Cilento Hospital, Princess Alexandra Hospital and the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with three of those persons in a critical condition.

The highway was blocked in both directions whilst emergency services responded to the incident with the highway re-opening at about 11pm.

Any members of the public who witnessed the incident or who have relevant dash-cam footage are requested to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

EARLIER: A CHILD has been rushed to hospital in a crash that injured nine people northwest of Brisbane, two of them critically.

The two-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of the D'Aguilar Highway and Bye Rd at Wamuran about 8.15pm.

One child was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition. A total of nine people were injured, with two in a critical condition.

Two had been trapped in their vehicle.

The highway will be closed for about three hours while the Forensic Crash Unit works to piece together what happened.

