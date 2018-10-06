Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 13-year-old boy was transported the Warwick Hospital with minor back injuries after a crash on Warwick-Killarney Rd.
A 13-year-old boy was transported the Warwick Hospital with minor back injuries after a crash on Warwick-Killarney Rd. Michael Nolan
Breaking

Child injured in Warwick crash

Michael Nolan
by
5th Oct 2018 4:55 PM

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy was transported to Warwick Hospital with minor back injuries following a two-vehicle crash on the Warwick-Killarney Rd this afternoon.

Queensland Police Constable Chris Roulston said the driver of a Holden Commodore lost control when entering Warwick-Killarney Rd from East St at about 3.30pm. It struck an oncoming Toyota Hilux. Const Roulston said the was nothing untoward about the crash.

"It was the wet weather, there were no defects, no alcohol and no speed," he said.

"It was just one of those things."

Emergency services closed the road for about an hour to clean up the wrecks.

queensland police service traffic crash warwick hospital
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Wide Bay 'missing out on public servant jobs'

    premium_icon Wide Bay 'missing out on public servant jobs'

    Politics DEPUTY Opposition Leader Tim Mander has accused the State Government of ignoring the region despite the state's public sector ballooning.

    Man chased down a car with a tomahawk while high

    premium_icon Man chased down a car with a tomahawk while high

    Crime 'I'm good at fighting, smashing folks'

    Bundaberg cane crushing season to wrap up early

    premium_icon Bundaberg cane crushing season to wrap up early

    Business Estimates fall away as dry takes hold

    ECONOMIC REVIVAL: Positive future for Bundy, says mayor

    premium_icon ECONOMIC REVIVAL: Positive future for Bundy, says mayor

    News Jewel approval marks turning point for region

    Local Partners