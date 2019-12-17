Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The intersection of Campbell and Patrick streets in Laidley, where the accident took place.
The intersection of Campbell and Patrick streets in Laidley, where the accident took place. Google Maps
News

Nine-year-old boy hit by van dead after hours in hospital

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
17th Dec 2019 9:17 AM | Updated: 12:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a fatal traffic incident at Laidley this morning.

Around 8am, officers were called to the intersection of Campbell Street and Patrick Street after a nine-year-old boy was struck by a van.

Paramedics transported the boy to Laidley Hospital where he sadly passed away a short time later.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or dashcam footage to come forward.

Investigations are continuing.

The road is now open to traffic. 

EARLIER: A young boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Laidley.

Paramedics were called to the scene at the corner of Campbell and Patrick streets at 8:01am this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said a male patient of primary school age had been taken to Laidley hospital in a critical condition.

Police are still on the scene, and the road currently remains closed to traffic.

car accident child crash death editors picks fatal laidley pedestrian queensland ambulance service queensland police
Gatton Star

Just In

    Roads closed due to bushfires

    Roads closed due to bushfires

    • 17th Dec 2019 10:26 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE WARNINGS: Danger area around Gregory expands

        FIRE WARNINGS: Danger area around Gregory expands

        News POLICE have updated the emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act due to a bushfire burning at Gregory River (north of Childers).

        Police share fire photos as they ask locals to be vigilant

        Police share fire photos as they ask locals to be vigilant

        News Review your bushfire survival plan immediately

        What today's weather will mean for fires in the region

        What today's weather will mean for fires in the region

        News BoM on what the weather will be doing today

        Olympic bid leaving a legacy

        premium_icon Olympic bid leaving a legacy

        News Just as London and Rio forged long-term travel legacies, so will we