Child-free shopping this Christmas

A pre wrapped gift sits in a shopping trolley at Riverlink Shopping Centre the week before Christmas.Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times Claudia Baxter

GIVE yourself a break with free child minding while you get your festive season shopping done at Hinkler Central this Christmas.

The free child minding service opens from Monday and will be available daily from 9.30am - 1.30pm and is aimed at children aged over three years.

The service provides kids with the lots of fun activities, including Christmas craft, costume dress-ups and interactive games.

Christmas photos don't have to be picture perfect, no matter how hard we plan otherwise.

For families visiting Santa, Hinkler Central is asking customers to share their perfectly imperfect (good or bad) Christmas photos on Facebook using #HinklerChristmas for the chance to win a $500 Kmart gift card.

Hinkler Central is also open longer this Christmas to give customers plenty of time to grab gifts.