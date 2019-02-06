Police release age of child found at murder-suicide scene

The body of a child and man were found in the red Holden Commodore off Roys Rd, Coochin Creek.

UPDATE 10.30AM: Police have released that the child found murdered in a car on the Sunshine Coast was just six months old.

Sunshine Coast Police were at the crime scene this morning with forensic detectives expected to enter the scene in the next half an hour.

At this stage, detectives are treating the death of the child as suspicious and the man's death as non-suspicious.

10AM: Council workers found the bodies of a child, believed murdered, and a man inside a vehicle on the Sunshine Coast this morning.

Detectives from the Child Protection Unit are treating the matter as a murder-suicide.

9AM: The bodies of a man and a child were found dead in a car this morning, with police investigating a possible murder-suicide.

Police say the two come from Redcliffe and the incident is domestic violence related.

A crime scene has been established around the vehicle.