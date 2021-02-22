Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Child found dead inside washing machine
Child found dead inside washing machine
News

Child found dead inside washing machine

by NZ Herald
22nd Feb 2021 11:45 AM

A young child has reportedly died after being found in a running washing machine at a Christchurch house.

The pre-school age child was found unresponsive in a front-loading washing machine, which had been turned on, Stuff reports.

A police spokesperson told the Herald officers were notified of an incident in the Christchurch suburb of Hoon Hay about 5pm on Friday.

"One person was injured and taken to hospital where they later died," the spokesperson said.

"Police are making enquiries into the circumstances of the death and the coroner has been informed."

Waihoro/Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board chairwoman Karolyn Potter said the community was resilient and would rally around the family.

"This is a sadness that's beyond talking about."

Spreydon ward councillor Dr Melanie Coker said she had only learnt about the "absolutely heart breaking" incident after seeing media reports, but sent her condolences to the family.

It is understood the child's death is not being treated as suspicious by police.

Originally published as Child found dead inside washing machine

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

child christchurch death editors picks washing machine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The young Bundy comedian who’s got Australia in stitches

        Premium Content The young Bundy comedian who’s got Australia in stitches

        News He knows how to work a crowd, receiving riotous laughter from audiences. Who is Bundaberg comedian Kylan Ambrum? We talked to him to find out.

        BUNDY BOILER: Rum City set for scorching heatwave

        Premium Content BUNDY BOILER: Rum City set for scorching heatwave

        News Temperatures are expected to be above the February average.

        NO VACANCIES: Calls to fix rental woes after record low data

        Premium Content NO VACANCIES: Calls to fix rental woes after record low data

        News The Bundaberg region has not experienced a fall this low since the floods in 2013...

        Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash at Childers

        Premium Content Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash at Childers

        News Paramedics transported two people to hospital in a stable condition.