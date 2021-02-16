Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A child has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition with a suspected broken leg and internal injuries after falling off a roof.
A child has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition with a suspected broken leg and internal injuries after falling off a roof.
News

Child falls five storeys off unit block roof

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
16th Feb 2021 7:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A child is fighting for his life after falling five storeys off an inner city apartment roof.

Emergency workers rushed to Botany Rd, Alexandria on Tuesday afternoon around 4pm.

The child was treated on the side of the road before being taken to the Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick in a critical but stable condition. He has a suspected broken leg and internal injuries.

A child has been rushed to hospital after falling from the roof of a building in Alexandria. Pictures: Mitchell Van Homrigh
A child has been rushed to hospital after falling from the roof of a building in Alexandria. Pictures: Mitchell Van Homrigh

 

A child has been rushed to hospital after falling from the roof of a building in Alexandria.
A child has been rushed to hospital after falling from the roof of a building in Alexandria.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the fall and were later seen tiptoeing on the roof of the green apartment blocks from which the child came off.

Constables and detectives peered off the roof of the five-storey apartment block while their colleagues roped off sections of the pathway below.

Officers took statements from residents in nearby apartments about the incident.

A NSW Police spokesman said inquiries were continuing.

Originally published as Child falls five storeys off Sydney unit block roof

accident fall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Upgrades at popular holiday site to increase visitor numbers

        Premium Content Upgrades at popular holiday site to increase visitor numbers

        News With works underway the upgrade will allow the holiday park to accept more bookings at a time and cater to all-abilities

        Final culprit in island inferno sentenced

        Premium Content Final culprit in island inferno sentenced

        News It started a blaze that razed half the World Heritage-listed island

        How Bundy manufacturing business is cooking up more jobs

        Premium Content How Bundy manufacturing business is cooking up more jobs

        News The construction phase has brought 30 new local jobs with a further 15 to be...

        HOLEY MOLEY! How Jacinta went from hairdressing in Hinkler to TV

        Premium Content HOLEY MOLEY! How Jacinta went from hairdressing in Hinkler to...

        News Working as a PT, Jacinta Robinson said it was incredible to be a part of someone’s...