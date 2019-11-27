Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Child dies in horrific multi-vehicle crash

by Ben Graham
27th Nov 2019 8:59 AM | Updated: 9:32 AM

 

A HORRIFIC crash between a truck and a car carrying a woman and three children has left a child dead and several injured.

The truck collided with three cars on the M5 motorway east of Belmore Road just before 8.20am this morning.

The truck collided with a car on the M5 motorway. Picture: Seven News
The truck collided with a car on the M5 motorway. Picture: Seven News

NSW Police said a child died at the scene, while another was taken to hospital for treatment.

"All four drivers - two women and two men - have been taken to hospital for mandatory testing and treatment of non-life threatening injuries," police said in a statement.

Police hasve set up a crime scene and are appealing for information.

Live Traffic Sydney says all eastbound lanes are closed on the motorway at Riverwood.

It added that eastbound traffic is being diverted away from the scene via Belmore Road, Canterbury Road and King Georges Road.

Drivers are urged to allow extra time.

- more to come

The car was carrying a woman and three children. Picture: Seven News
The car was carrying a woman and three children. Picture: Seven News

More Stories

child killed editors picks highway crash truck accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bizarre warehouse party leaves balloons and smashed windows

        premium_icon Bizarre warehouse party leaves balloons and smashed windows

        News BALLOONS, pizza boxes, garlic bread, alcohol and bottles of soda.

        • 27th Nov 2019 9:03 AM
        1951: The year Bundy farmers were not ready for a drought

        premium_icon 1951: The year Bundy farmers were not ready for a drought

        News Wet weather, then dry hit the region

        • 27th Nov 2019 8:28 AM
        Burnett MP: We need to protect young fireys with Blue Cards

        premium_icon Burnett MP: We need to protect young fireys with Blue Cards

        Politics 'We can’t take the risk of children’s safety being compromised'