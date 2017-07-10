Child care and family support service gets $28K boost

FUNDS FOR FAMILIES: Isis Child Care and Family Support Hub received $28,597 through the Palaszczuk Government's Early Years' Small Assets grants program.

A CHILD care and family support centre is set to receive funding to boost the support they give to young families in Childers.

Education Minister Kate Jones said Isis Child Care and Family Support Hub receive $28,597 through the Palaszczuk Government's Early Years' Small Assets grants program.

"Our local early years' services do an incredible job supporting young children in the vital starting years of their education,” she said.

"Isis Child Care and Family Support Hub will use the funding to support staff professional development and family and carer support planning.

"Through this round, $1.5 million in funding has been made available to 61 early years' services to help fund vehicles to help families access services, educational toys, books and computers, playground equipment, shade sails, or room refurbishments and kitchen upgrades.”

Ms Jones said the Palaszczuk Government was proud to support local communities through the grant program and is committed to providing all children with a quality education, regardless of where they live.