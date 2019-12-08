Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DINGO BITE: A school-aged boy was treated for a dingo bite on Fraser Island last night.
DINGO BITE: A school-aged boy was treated for a dingo bite on Fraser Island last night.
News

Child bitten by dingo on Fraser Island

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
8th Dec 2019 8:39 AM | Updated: 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS were called to a reported dingo bite on Fraser Island over night.

The bite was reported on Eastern Beach at 6.06pm.

Paramedics treated a school-aged boy for minor injuries to his hand at the scene and didn't require transport.

The bite comes as the fourth reported incident this year after a six-year-old boy was attacked by a dingo in January, followed by another on a nine-year-old boy and his mother in February.

In April, a 14-month-old boy was attacked by a dingo when it entered the family's camper trailer.

dingo bite fraser island qas
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Champions - Queensland’s best swimmers compete in Gympie

        premium_icon Champions - Queensland’s best swimmers compete in Gympie

        Swimming Champions of all ages converge on Gympie Aquatic Centre for a 41C day of hot competition.

        Coffee to council: Race brews with candidate announcement

        premium_icon Coffee to council: Race brews with candidate announcement

        News HAVING spent the past several years serving the community within the business...

        Man avoids jail after stealing fridge, freezer and cash

        premium_icon Man avoids jail after stealing fridge, freezer and cash

        Crime A 23-YEAR-OLD man thought he’d struck a cool deal with his group of mates, but it...

        Paramedics called to single-vehicle crash at Wallaville

        premium_icon Paramedics called to single-vehicle crash at Wallaville

        News PARAMEDICS have attended a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway near...