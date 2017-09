QUEENSLAND'S next chief entrepreneur Steve Baxter will visit Bundaberg in his first six weeks in the job to meet entrepreneurs and business people.

It coincides with a new report, from Colmar Brunton, which shows regional Queenslanders were big supporters of innovation and the important role it played in their future.

"I've made it my mission as the incoming chief entrepreneur catalyse and commercialise the innovative ideas coming out of outback Queensland and the regions,” Mr Baxter said.