Chief of NDIS provider in Bundy did time for fraud

A WOMAN who was convicted of fraud after stealing more than $80,000 from a government insurer is now at the helm of a registered provider under the $22 billion National Disability Insurance Scheme which was recently ordered to repay money to a client.

Michelle Fay McPhee, 47, pleaded guilty to a charge of "stealing by clerks and servants” after taking tens of thousands of dollars while an employee of the government insurer WorkCover.

She served six months of a three-year prison sentence.

Ms McPhee is now one of two directors of the Bundaberg-based Integrated Disability Support Services Pty Ltd, which repaid hundreds of dollars to a participant last month after the service was found to be charging full cancellation fees for appointments even if they were told before 3pm the day before, contrary to rules set out by the National Disability Insurance Agency.

A spokeswoman for the provider told The Australian that IDSS "values integrity and accountability”.

"We regularly conduct internal audits that meet, and exceed, our regulatory obligations,” the spokeswoman said.

"We are confident that all previous concerns have been managed well, in co-operation with relevant authorities, and to the satisfaction of all stakeholders involved.”

