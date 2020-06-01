Chicken role: No appre-hen-sion for teachers with class act

STORYTIME IN STYLE: Gin Gin State School year four and five teacher Nelle Hearn, year three and four teacher Allison Evans and teacher and librarian Alicia Paton.

Encouraging children to read is no easy task but for the staff at a local state school, you could say they know every chick in the book.

National Simultaneous Storytime is an initiative where a picture book is read simultaneously, to encourage reading and celebrate Australian authors and illustrators.

PINK CHICK: Gin Gin State School teacher and librarian Alicia Paton dressed for the part.

Gin Gin State School librarian and teacher Alicia Paton, along with other staff members participated in special type of performance, based on the book Chicken Divas by Lucinda Gifford.

“National Simultaneous Storytime is a colourful, vibrant and fun event that aims to promote the value of reading and literacy,” Ms Paton said.

“We are always promoting reading at Gin Gin and students have a weekly library lesson where we promote and encourage a love of reading.”

Organised by the Australian Library and Information Association, the annual event usually consists of a group reading with students and teachers in the library or during lunchtime.

Schools, childcare centres, libraries and bookshops around the country have celebrated the tradition for two decades.

But as a result of COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, the school had to incorporate technology and innovative strategies to broadcast the reading throughout every classroom.

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: Gin Gin State School LOTE teacher Luke Brandt filmed the reading, which was played back the next day, throughout classrooms.

Wearing tutus, masks, feathers and rubber gloves to represent chicken feet, staff from Gin Gin State School dressed up as characters in the book, filmed the interactive reading and played it in classrooms, much to the entertainment of students.

“Our dedicated teachers dressed up and recorded the story after school ready for the next day,” Ms Paton said.

“Students from Prep to Year Six loved the story and our presentation, with several classes requesting to watch it again and many teachers completed art and craft activities in classes after the presentation.”

Ms Paton said there were many helpful tips for parents who were looking for ways to entice their children into reading.

“One of the most effective methods for parents to build a love of reading in children is to read with them and talk about books especially their own childhood favourite,” she said.

“In this modern age books are not limited to just a physical copy, there are audio books and books online for everyone to access.”

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: Gin Gin State school head of curriculum Danielle Hartmann, was the narrator.

Students and staff members at Gin Gin State School are looking forward to the next event in August, where they will dress up as their favourite characters and participate in activities to celebrate Book Week.