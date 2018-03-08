Menu
UP TO THE BEAK: Locals are concerned about the lack of fried chicken, especially on a Tuesday.
News

'Chicken mayhem' in Bundy as KFC wait blows out

Crystal Jones
by
8th Mar 2018 4:34 PM

BUNDABERG people are in a flap over their fried chicken with calls for extra KFC outlets to open across the city.

One anonymous man we'll dub Chicken Fan said he couldn't believe the recent "chicken mayhem" on Tuesday.

Reader poll

Does Bundy need another KFC?

View Results

Chicken Fan revealed to the NewsMail that people had been lining up down the street to get their chicken fix.

"There was a 30 to 40-minute wait with some people trying to get refunds," he said.

Bundy people love their KFC.
Chicken Fan confirmed at least 10 people had got sick of waiting and clucked for a refund.

"So they actually ran out of cooked chicken so it was 30 minutes until the next lot was ready," he said.

"Maybe Bundy needs another KFC."

Chicken Fan said it wasn't the first time he'd seen such a busy line-up.

"I'm definitely not 100 per cent sure on why it's so popular, I just think because of where it's situated, it's where everyone goes," he said.

Bundaberg currently has a KFC on Takalvan St and one situated in the food court at Hinkler Central.

The NewsMail contacted KFC headquarters to see if they would consider another opening an additional store in the region.

A response was not received by deadline.

