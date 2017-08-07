Chess teams are champs

The winning Primary School Team Norville One - Charlie Batterham, Cooper Stevens, Fletcher Churchill and Jake Irvine.

IT WAS a fun day all around at Walkervale State High School chess tournament.

Bundaberg Chess Club's Allan Menham said schools from across Bundaberg competed on the day.

With114 players in secondary, the winning team was Bundaberg State High School who scored gold and beat the favourites Shalom.

Norville 1 took out the primary category.

Adheesha Suraweera scored eight games out of eight in the primary division, in the secondary division, the top player was Deacon Bristow.

Deacon Bristow and Reece Buckholz both gained 6.5 out of eight games, but Deacon was declared the winner on count-back

The winning teams have qualified to play in the State School Children Chess Team Finals in Brisbane in October.