Cheryl to help influence national mental health policy

NATIONAL FORUM: Cheryl Rudorfer (right, pictured with senior peer worker Lynette Noble), has more than a decade of experience in advocating for people with mental illness.
A BUNDABERG woman with more than a decade of experience in advocating for people living with mental illness has been appointed to the National Mental Health Consumer and Carer Forum to influence national mental health policy.

Cheryl Rudorfer is one of two Queensland representatives on the forum.

The second Queensland representative is Tanya Kretschmann from Rockhampton.

Queensland's representatives will contribute to informing national bodies.

Both have a good understanding of the systems, communication and passion to make a difference.

Topics:  bundaberg mental health

Bundaberg News Mail
