Cherry-Evans looks ahead to season 2021

Daly Cherry-Evans appeals to the referee during Sea Eagles' semi-final against the Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium on Friday night. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

DALY Cherry-Evans has declared 2020 can't just be about potential at Manly, as the Sea Eagles hope for better things in their next NRL campaign.

Among the leading contenders for the wooden spoon in March, the Sea Eagles were crushed on Friday night when eliminated from the finals by South Sydney in the second week.

Arguably the better team, their disappointment highlighted just how far the Silvertails had come in Hasler's return year.

More than half his side had the best seasons of their careers, with all but seven of the 29 rostered players used aged 25 or under.

Manly also did it with a horrid run of luck, with around a third of their troops unavailable on the eve of the finals, including superstar fullback Tom Trbojevic.

But Cherry-Evans says if they can find full health, he knows what Manly are capable of.

"I don't want to sit here next year talking about how good we could be," he said.

"Hopefully next year is the year we put it all together and everyone stays on the field and we show it.

"We've made it this far in the year with the limited playing options we had throughout the season.

"I think health will be the biggest thing for us next season - if we can stay healthy we all know how good a side we can be."

Daly Cherry-Evans is Manly's key.

Manly will have one of the most stable rosters headed into next season, with Apisai Koroisau the only major departure.

Joel Thompson and Dylan Walker are still unsigned.

Jack Gosiewski, Corey Waddell and Rueben Garrick were among those to establish themselves as first-graders in 2019 while Manase Fainu and Brad Parker also dramatically improved.

Addin Fonua-Blake cemented his spot as one of the NRL's most damaging props, while Moses Suli began to deliver on the potential that landed him a million-dollar deal as a Wests Tigers teenager.

The 21-year-old centre starred in the finals with his fend now a serious weapon along with genuine leg-speed off the long run.

It marks a significant turnaround, given he was sacked by both the Tigers and Canterbury in the one 2018 pre-season over concerns about his attitude.

"One thing he's done this year is when he's been challenged, he's responded and that's all you want to see in a young player," Cherry-Evans said.

"You want to see them respond in a positive manner.

"He's still learning and finding his feet in first grade but hopefully I can continue to build a good relationship with him as my right centre."