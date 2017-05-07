Chern'ee is our Young Achiever, role model for young artists

A YOUNG Bundaberg artist has topped the state in an award ceremony celebrating Aboriginal achievement this weekend.

Chern'ee Sutton said she was thrilled to win the Kennelly Constructions Aboriginal Achievement Award in the 2016/17 Queensland Young Achiever Awards, and hopes to be a role model for other young people.

She was one of seven category winners announced on Friday at the Royal on the Park in Brisbane, in front of more than 300 guests including Minister for Communities, Women and Youth, Shannon Fentiman.

The Young Achiever Awards were a chance for the young Bundaberg artist to "make connections and meet like-minded people - people trying to change the world," she said this morning.

Ms Sutton is carving her own path changing the world with her artwork, having donated many of her paintings to charities and organisations around Australia, designing NRL jerseys and parts of the the 2018 Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi.

"I've also worked with schools, sharing my culture and heritage with them; working towards reconciliation," she said.

This week her design for the Essendon Dreamtime at the G jersey is expected to be released, and she will head down for the game and to meet the players in two weeks' time.

Meeting high profile people and role models was a highlight of her work, she said.

"Like the NRL players - all those boys are really down to earth people and I've seen them get involved with kids, seeing their eyes light up," she said.

While Ms Sutton hasn't reached the heights of fame as the footy players she's met, she is already finding that she is a role model herself.

"I get people who come up to me saying they love my paintings, which is lovely," she said.

"I get kids who say, 'I want to be an artist when I grow up, have you got any tips and tricks?'

"It's very humbling.

"If I could spark someone else' passion for art and start them on their own journey that would be amazing."

The small cash prize from the award will go towards her painting supplies and travel costs.

This year she is painting for two exhibitions in 2018, which is "keeping me on my toes".

Ms Sutton is a Kalkadoon woman aiming to improve the acceptance of indigenous Australians though her art.

She has a reconciliation painting hanging permanently in Queensland's Parliament House and Buckingham Palace.

She has donated over $110,000 worth of her artworks to charities and been asked by Dreamworld to paint a memorial for the lives lost on the River Rapids Ride.

WINNER: Bundaberg artist Cher'nee Sutton with her Queensland Young Achiever award and Kennelly Constructions' Adam and Shane Kennelly.

The seven category winners are:

 Chern'ee Sutton, 20, Calavos - Kennelly Constructions Aboriginal Achievement Award

 Kim Allom, 26, Ashgrove - iFly Online Achievement Award

 Edda Hamar, 27, New Farm - The Coffee Club Arts and Fashion Award

 Keely Johnson, 18, AYR - LGIAsuper Community Volunteer Award

 Tamara Richardson, 23, Herston - Access Community Services - Multicultural Youth Queensland (MyQ)

Cultural Diversity Award

 Zoie Carroll, 28, Sunshine Beach - BB Print Leadership Award

 Jarred Turner, 21, Toowong - The University of Queensland Create Change Award

Edda Hamar was later announced as the 2016/17 Queensland Young Achiever of the Year, chosen from the seven winners. The category winners each received $2,000 thanks to Auswide Bank and a magnificent trophy. Edda received an additional $2,000 thanks to Auswide Bank and a state trophy.