25°
News

Chern'ee is our Young Achiever, role model for young artists

Eliza Goetze
| 7th May 2017 10:01 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A YOUNG Bundaberg artist has topped the state in an award ceremony celebrating Aboriginal achievement this weekend.

Chern'ee Sutton said she was thrilled to win the Kennelly Constructions Aboriginal Achievement Award in the 2016/17 Queensland Young Achiever Awards, and hopes to be a role model for other young people.

She was one of seven category winners announced on Friday at the Royal on the Park in Brisbane, in front of more than 300 guests including Minister for Communities, Women and Youth, Shannon Fentiman.

The Young Achiever Awards were a chance for the young Bundaberg artist to "make connections and meet like-minded people - people trying to change the world," she said this morning.

Ms Sutton is carving her own path changing the world with her artwork, having donated many of her paintings to charities and organisations around Australia, designing NRL jerseys and parts of the the 2018 Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi.

"I've also worked with schools, sharing my culture and heritage with them; working towards reconciliation," she said.

This week her design for the Essendon Dreamtime at the G jersey is expected to be released, and she will head down for the game and to meet the players in two weeks' time.

Meeting high profile people and role models was a highlight of her work, she said.

"Like the NRL players - all those boys are really down to earth people and I've seen them get involved with kids, seeing their eyes light up," she said.

While Ms Sutton hasn't reached the heights of fame as the footy players she's met, she is already finding that she is a role model herself.

"I get people who come up to me saying they love my paintings, which is lovely," she said.

"I get kids who say, 'I want to be an artist when I grow up, have you got any tips and tricks?'

"It's very humbling.

"If I could spark someone else' passion for art and start them on their own journey that would be amazing."

The small cash prize from the award will go towards her painting supplies and travel costs.

This year she is painting for two exhibitions in 2018, which is "keeping me on my toes".

Ms Sutton is a Kalkadoon woman aiming to improve the acceptance of indigenous Australians though her art.

She has a reconciliation painting hanging permanently in Queensland's Parliament House and Buckingham Palace.

She has donated over $110,000 worth of her artworks to charities and been asked by Dreamworld to paint a memorial for the lives lost on the River Rapids Ride.

RELATED: Chern'ee Sutton talks about her keys to success and getting a "foot in the door" for indigenous Australians

 

WINNER: Bundaberg artist Cher'nee Sutton with her Queensland Young Achiever award and Kennelly Constructions' Adam and Shane Kennelly.
WINNER: Bundaberg artist Cher'nee Sutton with her Queensland Young Achiever award and Kennelly Constructions' Adam and Shane Kennelly.

The seven category winners are:

 Chern'ee Sutton, 20, Calavos - Kennelly Constructions Aboriginal Achievement Award

 Kim Allom, 26, Ashgrove - iFly Online Achievement Award

 Edda Hamar, 27, New Farm - The Coffee Club Arts and Fashion Award

 Keely Johnson, 18, AYR - LGIAsuper Community Volunteer Award

 Tamara Richardson, 23, Herston - Access Community Services - Multicultural Youth Queensland (MyQ)

Cultural Diversity Award

 Zoie Carroll, 28, Sunshine Beach - BB Print Leadership Award

 Jarred Turner, 21, Toowong - The University of Queensland Create Change Award

Edda Hamar was later announced as the 2016/17 Queensland Young Achiever of the Year, chosen from the seven winners. The category winners each received $2,000 thanks to Auswide Bank and a magnificent trophy. Edda received an additional $2,000 thanks to Auswide Bank and a state trophy.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  aboriginal aboriginal art art cher'nee sutton chernee sutton indigenous queensland young achiever awards

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a price tag to match.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Bundy man leading medicinal pot boom

Bundy man leading medicinal pot boom

A BUNDABERG hemp grower has been appointed executive director of a medical marijuana and hydroponics supplier, which is riding high on the pot boom.

FACEBOOK FEEDBACK: Rooster crow outrage

Rooster Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

With all other avenues exhausted, a family has lost their...

Bundy drivers cop $500k in speeding fines

Bundaberg speedsters have been fined more than $500,000.

Most fines were sent to drivers doing less than 13kmh over the limit

LETTER: Fair suck of the sauce bottle Keith

DEBATE: The debate over Keith Pitt claiming taxpayer money to stay in his own house in Canberra continues.

Fair suck of the sauce bottle, Keith should be drawn and quartered

Local Partners

Petition to prevent netting in local water

Childers man, John Downey has started a petition to Member for Burnett, Stephen Bennett to get net-free zones in the Burrum, Cherwell, Isis and Gregory River.

Cycle a monthly horror for girls who don't have pads

OVERSEAS HELP: Nicole Beasley has begun making washable sanitary kits for women in third-world countries and needs your help.

Sending sanitary products to girls in need

COMMUNITY DIARY: What's on this week in Bundy

RUBBISH: Litter Ambassador and Reef Check community engagement manager Jodi Salmond (left) is concerned about the amount of fishing tackle being left behind on our reefs. She is supporting the 'Bin It - You know it's right!' campaign to put rubbish in its place. Pictured here with Reef Check Australia director of programs and partnerships, Jennifer Loder and just a sample of the fishing debris removed at a regular clean up location.

Submit to the Community Diary at editorial@news-mail.com.au

BCC festival is on tomorrow

Looking for something to do?

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus star Ryan Williams thrills Sunshine Coast fans

HE’S the best in the world on a scooter and Ryan Williams showed exactly why when he thrilled his home town crowd at Nitro Circus Live on the Sunshine Coast.

Natasha Exelby slams ABC after blooper fallout

Exelby has since left the broadcaster.

What happened to Natasha Exelby after that blooper

The sad secret behind Batman's creation

Batman has a new villain to add to his legendary rogue’s gallery.

Treasurer Scott Morrison bleeped during morning interview

Laurie Oakes questioned the Treasurer about education on Weekend Today.

Scott Morrison was censored seemingly at random by Channel Nine

Chern'ee is our Young Achiever, role model for young artists

Bundy artist takes out top award

REVIEW: The Play That Goes Wrong is laugh-a-minute fun

The cast of the Australian production of The Play That Goes Wrong.

FAWLTY Towers fans will love this comedy about amateur actors.

What's on the small screen this week

SBS Eurovision hosts Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst with Australia's 2017 representative Isaiah Firebrace, centre.

ISAIAH Firebrace is set to make his Eurovision debut.

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $465,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

OUTSTANDING VALUE 3 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6m x 6m SHED

274 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This 3 bedroom home has been priced to sell and will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy the most savvy of purchasers. Attributes of this property range from...

MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS, SHED, SOLAR AND CLOSE TO ST MARY&#39;S

37 Chancellor Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 3 $429,000

Designed for family living and entertaining with uncompromised approach to quality is the best way to describe this must see family home. This property...

MUST TO INSPECT NEAT AND TIDY BRICK

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $290,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

STUNNING 728M2 HOME ON 7 ACRES OF PICTURESQUE COUNTRYSIDE

36 Workmans Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 3 7 $675000

Located less than 15 minutes from Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this tranquil 7-acre property. The home sits around 3m in elevation over and above the 2013 event...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!