A woman is accused of a drunken late night stabbing attack at Cherbourg.
Crime

Cherbourg stabbing accused told to lay off the booze

Sherele Moody
by
2nd May 2019 2:27 PM | Updated: 2:27 PM
A WOMAN accused of stabbing her cousin four times during a night of drinking must abstain from booze while she is on bail.

Michell Lynette Tanner on Thursday applied for bail in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

Ms Tanner is charged with unlawful wounding.

She was charged around six months ago after her cousin was wounded with a knife four times while at a party in Cherbourg late last year.

Referring to the early hours assault, Justice David Boddice said "nothing good happens after midnight".

"It is alleged that after a lengthy period of drinking by many people, an incident arose as a result of which she armed herself with a knife," he said.

"The complainant was stabbed four times."

Ms Tanner had been on remand for 96 days in the lead-up to Thursday's court hearing.

In granting Ms Tanner bail, Justice Boddice ordered her to refrain from drinking, to live at an address in Stafford and to stay away from the alleged victim.

He noted Ms Tanner had a criminal history that included violence but that her last conviction was six years ago.

She will return to court on a date yet to be determined.

