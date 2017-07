OWEN Harley Chambers told Bundaberg police he was driving to the chemist when he was stopped.

Only problem was, he was unlicensed due to a demerit point suspension.

Chambers, 26, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed in Bourbong St at 8.20pm on May 23.

Chambers said he was not aware of his licence status.

The magistrate disqualified Chambers from driving for six months and fined him $450.