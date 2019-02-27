Menu
Luke Ryan Watkins pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of the unauthorised dealing with shop goods.
Thief needed his daily dose of vitamins

Sarah Barnham
27th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
A GLADSTONE man's "stupid act" in a bid for better health has landed him before a court.

Luke Ryan Watkins pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of the unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

The court was told on Christmas Eve Watkins and a woman entered a chemist Warehouse store in Gladstone.

Once they entered, the pair went separate ways; the woman to the counter and Watkins to the vitamins section.

Twice Watkins selected a box of vitamins, emptied the contents into his pants and placed the empty packet back on the shelf.

The pair then left the store without paying for the vitamins.

Police visited the store and watched CCTV footage.

On January 25 2019 police attended Watkins' address and asked him about the offending.

Watkins declined a police interview and was issued a notice to appear in court.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Watkins was 34-years-old.

Mr Pepito said his client's offence was a "stupid act".

"At the time of offending he had the money to pay for it, he just didn't want to pay," Mr Pepito said.

Acting Magistrate Scott Luxton said it was an act of "gross stupidity".

Watkins was fined $350 and ordered to pay $105 restitution to Chemist Warehouse.

A conviction was recorded.

