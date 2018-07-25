Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 50 millimetre jar containing a mystery chemical substance has spilled at a Sunshine Coast private address causing an evacuation.
A 50 millimetre jar containing a mystery chemical substance has spilled at a Sunshine Coast private address causing an evacuation. Bev Lacey
News

Chemical spill causes business evacuation

Matty Holdsworth
by
25th Jul 2018 4:24 PM

A 50 millimetre jar containing a mystery chemical substance has spilled at a Sunshine Coast business causing an evacuation.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to an address on Brisbane Road at Mooloolaba at 3.50pm.

The two crews are liaising with scientific teams to assess whether the spilled sample is safe.

A QFES spokeswoman said the initial information said the spill came from a small jar.

Queensland Ambulance Services officers have been called but are still en route.

More to come.

brisbane road chemical spill editors picks mooloolaba qas qfes sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    UPDATE: One transported to hospital following crash

    UPDATE: One transported to hospital following crash

    Breaking POLICE are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Targo and Burnett Sts.

    Local farmers' reaction to NAB move

    premium_icon Local farmers' reaction to NAB move

    Business Fruit and veg growers happy with change

    Cop stood down, to front Bundy court

    Cop stood down, to front Bundy court

    News 50-year-old police officer stood down, to appear in Bundy court soon

    Heartbreak as fiance lost at sea

    premium_icon Heartbreak as fiance lost at sea

    News Ana James lost her fiance in the FV Dianne disaster

    Local Partners