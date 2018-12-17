Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Chemello moves to make public his register of interests

Hayden Johnson
by
17th Dec 2018 12:38 AM | Updated: 8:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE interests of Ipswich administrator Greg Chemello will be made publicly available for residents to access.

Councillors across Queensland are required to keep a register of interests under the Local Government Act.

They list memberships of organisations, a councillor's personal assets, loans, donations and investments.

Ipswich's 11 councillors regularly updated their register of interests.

A spokesman for Ipswich City Council said Mr Chemello, who is not required to make public his interests, will instead do so in the interests of transparency.

As a senior executive of the Queensland public service, the administrator already has an existing declaration of interests register.

"Greg Chemello is not obligated to publish a register of interests in his capacity as Interim administrator as he is not an elected official and has been seconded from the Queensland public service," the council's spokesman said.

"Mr Chemello is in the process of moving house and will update his declaration of interests."

The spokesman said Mr Chemello would make public his declaration of interests in the interests of transparency.

"He has agreed to duplicate this in the Ipswich City Council format and when this is finalised it will be put on council's website," the spokesman said.

The interests of advisory panel members will not be made public, because they have no decision-making powers and cannot enter into contracts or award tenders, the spokesman said.

More Stories

free speech greg chemello ipswich city council local council register of interests transparency
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    System 'failed' child sex offender: Supreme Justice

    premium_icon System 'failed' child sex offender: Supreme Justice

    Crime A BRISBANE judge has hit out at the legal system he upholds after a Bundaberg sex offender was refused access to rehabilitation programs.

    Bundy school's big plans for solar-powered classrooms

    premium_icon Bundy school's big plans for solar-powered classrooms

    Business The school will save $125,000 a year on their energy bill

    12 things to do this school holidays

    premium_icon 12 things to do this school holidays

    Whats On 12 things to do this school holidays

    Local Partners