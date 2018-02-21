Chelsea's songs in memory of her grandfather

INSPIRING: Bundaberg singer Chelsea Stutchbury is releasing two new singles available on iTunes in late February.

INSPIRING: Bundaberg singer Chelsea Stutchbury is releasing two new singles available on iTunes in late February. contributed

A BUNDABERG singer/songwriter who battled cancer will today release two new songs she says are "symbolic of strength and love in times of hardship”.

Chelsea Stutchbury is set to release Heartstrings and Daughters of the Water at the National Breast Cancer Foundation and Icon Cancer Foundation cocktail evening tonight in Sydney.

The musician said her new song Heartstrings was inspired by her close relationship with her grandfather, who died in 2014 from cancer just a few months before Stutchbury herself was diagnosed.

As an ambassador of Icon Cancer Foundation, the 20-year-old said she wrote the song to support Icon Cancer Foundation and their clinical trials to find cures for cancer.

"I am honoured to have the incredible opportunity, as an ambassador for Icon Cancer Foundation Australia, to give back to those who have helped me and to show we are all still capable to chase our dreams even after going through something as awful as cancer,” she said.

"I wrote Heartstrings about my Grandpa who was like a father to me.

INTO FASHION: Chelsea Stutchbury will sing at the Flora and Fauna Gala Dinner. Supplied

"He passed from myeloma and even though he's gone, I still wear his sweaters to university and feel like he's watching over me, keeping me safe.”

Stutchbury said she had always wanted to write a song for Icon and the opportunity and inspiration came about after reading Patrice Karst's book The Invisible String.

"I was inspired by her beautiful concept of being connected to your loved ones even when they aren't around, thus Heartstrings was born,” she said.

"The second track Daughters of the Water draws on the close bond she had with her mother during hard times.”

Stutchbury said she was encouraged by seven-time world champion surfer Layne Beachley.

The singer was a 2015 Layne Beachley Aim For the Stars scholarship recipient and now ambassador for the foundation.

"I am so in awe of Chelsea's resilience and tenacity and draw a lot of inspiration from her passion for music,” Beachley said.

Hematologist Oncologist, Associate Professor Dr James Morton AM, World's Greatest Shave for a Cure founder and AEIOU Foundation founder said, "Chelsea showed courage and spirit throughout her diagnosis and its treatment”.

"She is an inspiration to all who strive to achieve against adversity.”

Heartstrings and Daughters of the Water soon will be released to iTunes.